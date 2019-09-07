Since welcoming baby Hudson London on Friday, Christina Anstead has been sharing so many photos of her new son -- including one where he meets his older siblings for the first time.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

The HGTV star shared a super sweet snap taken at the moment her two children, Brayden James, 4, and Taylor Reese, 9, met their little brother -- and they couldn't look more excited!

"Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited," she wrote alongside the image.

On Friday, Christina shared that her first child with husband Ant Anstead had arrived. Her other children's father is her former husband and "Flip or Flop" costar Tarek El Moussa.

She also shared a bunch of photos and videos on her Instagram stories of baby Hudson meeting his grandmother, brother and sister.

Apparently, not much sleep was had during Hudson's first night in this world. Ant tweeted that he got just minutes of shut-eye.

Christina revealed in late August that she was set to deliver he third child via C-section.

"Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we've decided to take," she said of her C-section. "The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I'm not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I'm definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown."