Christina Anstead is just about ready to welcome her little one via a C-section.

The "Flip or Flop" star shared a selfie to Instagram on Friday that showed off her burgeoning baby belly.

"Well.... Here we go @ant_anstead ... our world is about to get rocked - in all the best ways of course," she said. "One week until my scheduled c-section. I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally. I really don't feel comfortable trying to go down that route again. Bray was 8lbs 13oz - after pushing for hours and hours - he was just stuck and his heart rate was dropping."

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Christina shares two children — Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 4 — with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. This will be her first child with her husband, Ant Anstead.

"Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we've decided to take," she said of her C-section. "The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I'm not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I'm definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown."

Just days away!