Niecy Nash is a married woman!

The former "Clean House" host married electrical engineer Jay Tucker Saturday in Malibu, Calif., E! News confirms.

Nash, 40, and Tucker exchanged vows in front of 200 guests, including "The View" co-host, Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd, who is also engaged to be married, served as a bridesmaid, while Sheryl Lee Ralph was the matron of honor. "The Game" star Wendy Raquel Robinson and actress Holly Robinson-Peete were in the wedding party as well.

Nash's former "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Louis Van Amstel, was also in attendance for the big day. "The wedding was beautiful and of course it wouldn't be as special without Niecy Nash throwing in some humor," he wrote Saturday on Twitter. "You look stunning, Mrs. Tucker!"

Earlier this month, Nash admitted to Us Weekly that she didn't have a "bride gene" in her body. But every detail of the her wedding planning will be chronicled on TLC's Niecy Nash's Wedding Bash, a two-hour special all about her big day.

This is the second marriage for Nash, who split from ex-hubby Don Nash in 2007 after thirteen years of marriage. They have three children together.

