Ben Affleck has done his best to keep a low profile since finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Garner a year ago just days after completing rehab.

He briefly got back together with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, 39, but by April, the two had called it quits for the second time following a reconciliation of just a few months.

Page Six reports that the Oscar-winning father of three, 47, has since quietly started dating again -- and according to its source, he's been using the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya to do it.

"He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now," an insider told Page Six. "He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again."

A source familiar with the actor, however, tells Page Six that Ben -- who made headlines last year for his late-summer fling with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton -- is no longer on Raya.

Meanwhile, Ben was spotted dining with a "young brunette" at the Hotel Bel-Air a few weeks ago, Page Six writes. "It seemed innocent, like a first date. He was in a good [mood], and they both seemed really into each other," an eyewitness told the New York Post's gossip column. "There was no overt PDA or anything like that. They were having dinner."

According to the source familiar with the actor, Ben's often at the luxury hotel for work meetings.

Pop culture fans might recall that the Hotel Bel-Air is also where Ben and Jen's former nanny, Christine Ouzounian, reportedly used to meet up during a brief but headline-making relationship. Ben was accused of hooking up with the young childcare worker following his June 2015 split from Jen, though his camp denied they were ever romantically involved.

Christine also stayed at the upscale property during July and August 2015 as headlines about her and Ben swirled.

At the time, People magazine reported that Christine was staying in a junior bungalow suite that cost $1,500 a night and that Ben was footing the bill, though a source close to him denied that he was covering her expenses.

Recent speculation that the actor-director might now be romantically involved with Steve Jobs' widow, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, 55 -- they were seen having a nearly three-hour dinner at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 1 -- has also been shot down. "They have been friends for a long time," a source told Page Six.