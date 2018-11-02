Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have sent in their final divorce paperwork to a judge, and they are now on the verge of being officially divorced.

TMZ reported on Nov. 2 that the couple never even got lawyers involved in the case.

The documents show that the former couple will share joint physical and legal custody of their three kids, although their custody agreement is purposely vague.

TMZ claimed the physical custody agreement doesn't outline any specific division of time with the kids. In the beginning, Jen will get the majority of the time with Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. When Ben has the kids, he will have a monitor to ensure he's sober and that the children are safe.

As previously reported, Ben and Jen will also meet with a coparenting therapist on a monthly basis for a minimum of six months.

And, don't expect either of them to badmouth the other parent.

"Neither party shall make derogatory or insulting remarks about the other," the documents say, according to TMZ. "Each party is restrained from arguing, yelling, or using profanity directed at the other party in the presence or within hearing distance of any of the minor children."

Once the final stamp is put on the papers, the divorce date will be listed as Oct. 9, 2018, since that was when Ben signed off on the divorce (Jen reportedly had signed off days earlier).

Although the former duo didn't have a prenuptial agreement, division of the assets isn't expected to be an issue, and the divorce documents don't contain any information about property.