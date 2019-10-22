The Giudice's are headed to Italy in just a weeks to visit Joe Giudice for the first time since he jetted off to Europe to await his deportation case.

Giudice family attorney James J. Leonard said Teresa Giudice and her daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — have a trip scheduled for the first week of November.

"Everybody is going over to see him," the attorney said on SiriusXM's "Reality Checked" with Amy Phillips. "Teresa, the girls. That's happening."

There have been reports of turmoil between the "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars, but the family attorney insisted that the matriarch is Italy bound.

"Of course [Teresa] is going," James said. "Again, why wouldn't she go?… Joe is her husband. I would caution your listeners, everything you see and read and hear, take it all with a grain of salt. People typically don't have the full story or an accurate story. Sometimes they're looking to get you to click, or they're looking to get you to tune in, or they're looking to get you to buy a magazine."

Joe was ordered deported to his native Italy after serving his 41-month prison sentence for fraud, but he's appealed the decision. While the process works its way through the court, the reality TV star decided to wait it out in Italy rather than stay detained in an ICE facility.

The couple is set to discuss their intercontinental family situation with Andy Cohen on Sunday. Teresa has previously said she would likely divorce Joe if he's permanently deported.

While Teresa and the girls prepare to fly out Italy, some of Joe's America-based family already traveled to be with him, including his mother, brother and sister.

"He comes from a very, very, very, very loving and supportive family," James said. "They absolutely adore him. There's a lot of love in the Giudice family, and Teresa and the girls will be there in less than a month, so he's certainly seeing everybody that he needs to see."

Still, although Joe is enjoying reconnecting with his family in Italy, James said the family patriarch is focused on getting back to New Jersey.

"Everybody's goal is that he come back to the United States," Jame said, "and that's what we're working on."

On Monday, Joe spoke out for the first time since being released from custody.

In a video message from Italy, Joe said, "You just gotta look forward and never look back.

"Life -- it's always better to look through the windshield and not through the rear-view mirror. It's a much bigger picture when you're looking through the windshield. At the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody's perfect. But I've learned a valuable lesson from all this," he said. "I know my family is the most important thing to me, but it's better that I'm out here than in there."

He ended with a message aimed directly at his family in the United States. "And I just wanna let you know that I love yous and I'm always here for yous," he said. "You know that. Alright. Thank you."