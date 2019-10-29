Nearly three months after their romance was revealed, reality TV star Brody Jenner has split from model Josie Canseco, TMZ reports.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Back in early August -- shortly after he and Kaitlynn Carter announced that they'd amicably split a year after their Indonesian wedding, which wasn't legally binding -- the "The Hills: New Beginnings" star was linked to Josie, the daughter of famed baseball player Jose Canseco and ex-wife Jessica.

Sources told TMZ at the time that the former Playboy Playmate and Victoria's Secret model, 22, met Brody at a hotel party through co-stars Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee when the guys were in New York City for a "The Hills" reboot press tour.

Sources are now telling TMZ that both Brody and Josie have been telling friends they've gone their separate ways.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

What happened? As TMZ writes, "one of their main issues was their [14-year] age difference ... We're told they're just on different pages in life."

TMZ further reports that Brody and Josie have also "already scrubbed each other from their [social media] accounts."

As for speculation that Brody could be reconciling with Kaitlynn, TMZ reports that he's not going back to his ex even though she too is now single.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for MTV

Kaitlynn made headlines in August when she was photographed kissing Miley Cyrus one day before Miley and husband Liam Hemsworth announced their separation. Kaitlyn and Miley continued to date through September before ending things.

Miley quickly moved on with Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson, while Kaitlynn has remained single.