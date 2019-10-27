Halsey and Evan Peters have confirmed their rumored romance.

On Saturday, the couple made their red-carpet debut at the Hollywood celebration of "American Horror Story's" 100th episode. The singer and the actor even donned a couple's costume, going as Sonny Bono and Cher.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A day earlier, the couple went Instagram official: Halsey posted a slideshow of two photos from her Halloween party on Friday night, including a shot of herself and Evan posing together.

"Resident goths," she captioned the slideshow, which shows her dressed as Marilyn Manson and him dressed as a member of the Insane Clown Posse.

Halsey and Evan were first spotted last month getting cozy at Six Flags.

The "Without Me" singer has previously dated G-Eazy and Yungblud. The "American Horror Story" actor previously dated Emma Roberts.