Singer Mya secretly tied the knot last December, according to a new report, but it's not publicly known who the lucky guy is.

Mya hasn't dated anyone publicly for a few years.

KCR/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the "It's All About Me" singer said "I Do" on the island nation of Seychelles, which is located off the African coast. The website obtained images of Mya in her wedding dress from the big day late last year.

The Grammy winner, 40, has previously been linked to rapper The Game and NFL stars DeSean Jackson and Larry Johnson. This is her first marriage.

Mya has not publicly confirmed the marriage, nor has her team.

Getty Images North America

In 2014, Mya spoke about keeping her love life off social media.

"I look at my personal life as sacred. I look at the man that I choose as sacred. That's a partnership. That's not for the world, especially when you are learning each other. It's a very delicate time where outside forces can infiltrate the situation, take influence, usually negative," she said. "Love is love and there's a time for all that, and you have to take your time."

She added, "I've been very cautious about pictures and Instagram or announcing things prematurely while you're still trying to figure out another person."