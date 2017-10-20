Drake's romance retrospective

Drake (born Aubrey Drake Graham) is turning 31 on Oct. 24, 1986 -- meaning the handsome rapper has finally reached his prime. With a new year of life on the horizon, we wonder if Drake will finally find his Mrs. Right (or keep settling for Ms. Right Now)? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at all the women Drake is rumored to have romanced over the years. Plus keep reading to find out which ladies inspired some of his most infamous songs...

