Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite sans Stormi for Oscars afterparty, plus more news

Still just friends? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Oscars night out seemed more like a date ...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott added more fuel to rumors they're ready to rekindle their romance over the weekend when they hit Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty together. Since their split four months ago, the two have spent a good deal of time together, but their 2-year-old daughter Stormi is usually the focus of their hangs -- as was the case last week when they threw the toddler a huge birthday party (where they were reportedly "inseparable"). On Sunday, Feb. 9, the former couple donned their best threads and joined Kylie's sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, for a limo ride to the bash. According to People, the makeup mogul shared footage of her sisters and ex having fun together on their way to the annual, post-Academy Awards event. Kylie confirmed reports she and the "Astroworld" rapper had split in October, explaining that they remained "on great terms" and were prioritizing their "friendship" and daughter above everything else. A source recently told People Kylie and Travis are "very happy" with their current relationship status (whatever it may be) but cautioned that "it seems too early to say that they are officially back together," adding Kylie may be waiting for "more of a commitment from Travis" before she makes any kind of public announcement. "But they are great together," said the source. "And of course, it's best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible." In the meantime, there's clearly been no love lost for the two. In Kylie's Harper's Bazaar cover interview, she said she and her ex are "like best friends." In December, Travis told XXL magazine, "I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will," Scott told XXL magazine in December. He then pointed out, "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

Read on for the scoop on all the stars who lined up to chat with Brad Pitt after the Oscars ...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 Academy Awards