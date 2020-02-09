What's buzzing at the 2020 Oscars

Remember last year's Academy Awards -- the whole Kevin Hart hosting drop-out fiasco? Well, the biggest drama surrounding the 2020 Oscars might have been... the weather. Yes, contrary to popular belief, it does actually rain in Los Angeles from time to time. Thankfully, the red carpet was covered, giving fans a full (and dry) view of their favorite celebrities. Like 2019, the awards are going host-less in 2020, but it seemed to work well last time so we'll see how it goes this year as we take a look at all the things that had Oscars viewers talking -- from red carpet news and fashion trends to the most memorable, thrilling and uncomfortable moments on stage and off. Join Wonderwall.com as we recap all the buzz from the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 9, starting with Brad Pitt's big win... He got it! Brad Pitt has won an Oscar for acting. The "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" star previously took home an Academy Award for producing "12 Years a Slave," but this was his first win for his work in front of the camera. During his speech, he thanked his co-stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, director Quentin Tarantino and the filmmakers who gave him his start in Hollywood as well as his parents for taking him to the movies when he was a child. He also took a shot at the the Senate for acquitting President Trump earlier in the week, saying Quentin should do a film about it but change the ending (ala "OUATIH"). "In the end, the adults do the right thing," Brad said. As he wrapped up his speech, Brad dedicated his golden statue to his six children, whom he rarely speaks about publicly. "This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you," he said.

RELATED: See the stars on the 2020 Oscars red carpet