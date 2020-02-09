Hottest couples at the 2020 Academy Awards

The biggest night in movies has arrived! In celebration of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the hottest couples to hit the red carpet... starting with this talented duo, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach! It's no surprise that these two filmmakers have made quite the impression during the awards season -- both sartorially and creatively. Greta's adaptation of Louise May-Alcott's "Little Women" and Noah's touching drama "Marriage Story" were nominated for 6 Academy Awards apiece! Both films were nominated for one of the most coveted awards of the night -- best picture. Keep reading to see more of your favorite couples at the 2020 Oscars...

