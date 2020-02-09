2020 Oscars: Stars getting ready!
Hollywood's biggest night is finally here and what better way to get the inside scoop than on social media! Nominees, presenters and performers alike are giving us a glimpse at what went on behind the scenes in the hours leading up to the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, like Reese Witherspoon. "Sleep in. Coffee. Just a simple little 15-step skincare routine. Repeat. 🧖🏼♀️"Keep reading to see more stars get ready for Hollywood's biggest night...
RELATED: 2020 Pre-Oscar Parties: See all the celebs at the events
Hollywood's biggest night is finally here and what better way to get the inside scoop than on social media! Nominees, presenters and performers alike are giving us a glimpse at what went on behind the scenes in the hours leading up to the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, like Reese Witherspoon. "Sleep in. Coffee. Just a simple little 15-step skincare routine. Repeat. 🧖🏼♀️"Keep reading to see more stars get ready for Hollywood's biggest night...
RELATED: 2020 Pre-Oscar Parties: See all the celebs at the events