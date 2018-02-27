Best Oscar bling of all time

If there's one thing we look forward to at the Oscars, it's the fabulous fashion and jaw-dropping jewelry. In honor of the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the very best bling worn at the ceremony, starting with Gloria Stuart's blue diamond necklace. The "Titanic" actress stepped onto the 1998 Oscars red carpet wearing a $20 million Harry Winston necklace -- featuring a 15-carat rare blue diamond -- that was inspired by the "Heart of the Ocean" necklace used in the film. At the time, it was the most expensive piece of jewelry ever worn to the ceremony. Keep reading to see what other stunning pieces made the list...

RELATED: Best Oscar fashion ever