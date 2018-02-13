Fashion flashback: Stars at the 2008 Academy Awards

We're turning back the clock and seeing what the hottest stars wore to the 80th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2008. "No Country For Old Men" took home the most awards that year while Jon Stewart hosted for his second time. First up on the throwback carpet is Penelope Cruz, who stunned in a Chanel Haute Couture dress designed just for her by Karl Lagerfeld. She presented the award for best foreign language film that year. Now keep reading for more...

