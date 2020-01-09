2010 Academy Awards fashion flashback

In honor of the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020, Wonderwall.com is flashing back to 2010 to see what our favorite stars wore to the Oscars a decade ago... starting with this big winner. Sandra Bullock shined in a golden gown by Marchesa the night she walked away with the best actress Oscar for her performance in "The Blind Side."

