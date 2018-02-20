Fashion flashback: The 1998 Oscars red carpet

On March 4, 2018, the 90th Annual Academy Awards will air on ABC, giving us the chance to ooh and aah over all the celebrity red carpet looks (and find out who wins the awards too, of course). In honor of the 2018 Oscars, Wonderwall.com is taking a time machine back to 1998 to see what the hottest celebs were wearing on that very same red carpet two decades ago... starting with Jennifer Lopez. At her second-ever Academy Awards, Jenny from the block (who was still a year away from making her musical debut) chose a bias-cut silver gown with a sheer black overlay featuring a damask design and lace. The wide-open V-neck showed off her decollete, which she accessorized in total '90s style -- with a choker. Keep reading to see more red carpet looks from the 1998 Oscars...

