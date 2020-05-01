Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting and more ICYMI celeb news

Baby bliss

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby! On April 28, TMZ reported the news, and Gigi's mom later confirmed it, indicating that her first grandchild is due in September. On April 30, Gigi shared the happy news herself on "The Tonight Show" while speaking to host Jimmy Fallon, saying, "We're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support." Multiple media outlets have reported that it's a girl. The pregnancy news comes just days after the supermodel celebrated her 25th birthday with the One Direction singer and her family at the Hadid family's farm in Pennsylvania. Many signs point to the birthday party doubling as a gender-reveal party, as pink and blue decorations were spotted in social media pictures.

