A man was arrested after breaking into Eminem's Detroit-area home in the middle of the night and coming face-to-face with the rapper, which is exactly what the intruder hoped to accomplish.

TMZ reported that the incident occurred earlier this month at 4 a.m.

According to the report, Matthew David Hughes, 26, gained entry into the home, located in a gated community, by smashing a window with a paving stone. Initially, reports said Em's security slept through the alarm, but it appears that the man essentially slipped through the cracks -- the team was guarding the front of the property, and the intruder snuck through the back.

Regardless, the "Lose Yourself" rapper was awoken by the alarm and quickly found the man in his living room.

Rather than take matters into his own hands, the 15-time Grammy winner screamed for security, who came running and took hold of the man, TMZ said.

Once Eminem's security neutralized that intruder, police were called and he was arrested. Macomb County Jail records show that he was booked on two felonies: first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

Oddly, TMZ notes that Matthew didn't steal anything, nor does it seem that he was intending to commit a theft. In fact, the report says he just wanted to meet Eminem.