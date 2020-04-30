Gigi Hadid's mom has confirmed that the 25-year-old model has a baby on board.

While multiple media outlets have confirmed the pregnancy with sources close to Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn Malik, this marks that first time a family member has publicly acknowledged the rumors.

"Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited," Yolanda Hadid told Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard. "I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

On April 28, TMZ said Gigi was 20 weeks along. Several days later, it was reported that Gigi and Zayn were expecting a girl.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Gigi "kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she's only a few months along."

The pregnancy news comes just days after Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday with the One Direction singer and her family at the Hadid's family farm in Pennsylvania. Many signs point to the birthday party doubling as a gender reveal party, as pink and blue decoration were spotted in social media pictures.

Gigi and Zayn began dating in 2015 but split three years later. They quickly got back together, but they split again in January 2019. Multiple media outlets reported they got back together in late 2019.