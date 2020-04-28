Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are headed in one direction: parenthood.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Gigi is pregnant and the on-again, off-again couple are expecting a child later this year.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

The model, the report states, is 20 weeks along. It's not known if the soon-to-be parents know the gender of the baby.

The alleged pregnancy news comes just days after Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday with the One Direction singer and her family at the Hadid's family farm in Pennsylvania, where they've all been social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The model shared a sweet Instagram post on April 25 that showed her holding up balloons that read "25" while posing with Zayn and her sister Bella Hadid.

Earlier in the day, Gigi posted a series of shots from her big day -- one of which shows her and Zayn hugging.

TMZ said the weekend celebration was not baby related and was simply centered around Gigi's birthday.

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!" she wrote alongside the social media images. "Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!"

Gigi and Zayn began dating in 2015 but split three years later. They quickly got back together, but they split again in January 2019. Multiple media outlets reported they got back together in late 2019.

The couple has not yet publicly confirmed the pregnancy.