Lea Michele and her husband of a year, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child together, according to reports.

"They've always wanted to be parents," a source told People magazine.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for InStyle

Lea and Zandy, an entrepreneur and business owner, have yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy news.

After dating for two years, the duo tied the knot in Napa, California, in March 2019. Several of the bride's "Glee" co-stars were in attendance.

"They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife," a source told E! News shortly after the nuptials last yeae. "They were so ecstatic about the entire [wedding] weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was. They didn't want it to end and are still remembering more and more details that they had forgotten."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for GLAAD

Zandy, Lea proudly exclaimed, quickly won over those closest to her, including her longtime collaborator Ryan Murphy.

"When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it," she joked to People magazine after a few months of dating. "Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it's a done deal -- it sealed the deal."