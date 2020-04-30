Remember when Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce was positioned as an amicable split just a few days ago? Nothing could be further from the truth.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Since announcing their split on April 26, Kristin accused the former NFL quarterback of "inappropriate marital conduct" and labeled him as a bit of an absentee father to their three children, Camden Jack Cutler, 7, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 5, and Saylor James Cutler, 4. Jay, meanwhile, says he's the "primary caretaker" of the kids. Oh, she's also implying that he or someone in his inner circle hacked her email after one of her messages appeared in one of Jay's court filings, TMZ says. (If Jay did it, Kristin thinks it's a possible criminal act.)

In addition, the former "Hills" star is further claiming that Jay is blocking her from buying a new home while he refuses to leave their current house.

Getty Images

In newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Kristin is accusing Jay of withholding money, preventing her for getting her own place. Jay doesn't appear to argue that point, saying another house would be "a completely frivolous and unnecessary expense." The "Very Cavallari" stars own two multimillion-dollar homes in Tennessee and have also committed to buying a multimillion-dollar condo at the Four Seasons in Nashville.

Kristin, for the record, argues that there are issues with all the properties, one of which, the condo, is yet to even be built.

Jay further points to the former couple's land in Tennessee, Kentucky and Los Angeles, all of which he says she's free to roam.

By allegedly withholding the money for a new place and refusing to leave their current home, this is Jay's way of "punishing" her, Kristin says in the court filing.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In an attempt to validate her point, the reality TV star contends she and Jay were having issues last year and nearly split. At the time, she was looking at properties in anticipation of a possible divorce. She claimed Jay had no issue with her getting her own place then. After trying to work on the marriage, the duo realized "divorce was inevitable," she said, and they started talking about it in early March.

Kristin is now pleading with the courts to make Jay release her funds, arguing that staying under the same roof creates a bad environment and could cause "irreparable harm" to the kids.