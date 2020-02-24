The biggest celebrity love life news of February 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in February 2020, starting with this whirlwind romance... Pamela Anderson kicked off February by releasing a statement announcing that she and Jon Peters (pictured together in 1989) called it quits after less than two weeks of non-legally-binding marriage. (They didn't file their marriage certificate following their Jan. 20 nuptials.) In the wake of the breakup, the former couple engaged in a game of "he said, she said" with the media, with sources close to the actress alleging that she agreed to marry Jon after just three days of texting amid a spiritual cleanse that left her feeling "vulnerable." The former "Baywatch" beauty reportedly realized she'd "made a terrible mistake" after just a day and a half of marriage and called things off with the producer, whom she found to be "too controlling." Later, Jon claimed that it was his decision to end the relationship. He also alleged that the model-actress proposed to him via text and that he "was engaged to someone else" at the time and "dropped everything" for the former Playboy model. Something else he claims to have dropped? Almost $200K to pay off Pamela's bills. Her rep called the allegations "entirely fabricated" and "ludicrous," and oddly, Jon later denied that he'd spoken to the press at all. Pam, meanwhile, told a Canadian outlet, "I don't need anyone to pay my bills," though she admitted that Jon wrote her a check for $100K after they split and said, "No hard feelings." On Feb. 20, Us Weekly reported that Jon is now engaged to a woman named Julia Bernheim. It's unclear if she's the same fiancée he dumped for Pamela. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: The shortest celebrity marriages