Rihanna had only just begun to seem comfortable discussing her relationship with Hassan Jameel in interviews when multiple outlets reported this week that the two have ended their romance of three years.

And in a matter of days, the rumor mill was already buzzing again with romance chatter about Rih and her friend-slash-rumored former flame, A$AP Rocky.

On Friday, Jan. 17, the two were photographed by a fan backstage together at the Yams Day concert in New York City, according to In Touch.

Held each year since 2016 in honor of A$AP Yams, the late founder of the hip-hop collective from which A$AP Rocky gets his name, the concert serves as a fundraiser for the Always Strive and Prosper Foundation, which educates young people about substance abuse issues. (A$AP Yams died in 2015; his death was ruled a mixed drug toxicity overdose.)

While the extent of Rihanna and Rocky's PDA appeared to have been some shared laughter -- Rihanna's doubled over with giggles in one shot -- it was enough to reignite rumors that the pair's relationship is more than platonic, particularly given their appearance together at the 2019 Fashion Awards in the U.K. last month.

Rihanna and Rocky were first linked as a couple back in 2013, when they were spotted kissing during some down-time on the music video shoot for "Fashion Killa."

The singer's romance with Hassan first came to light in June 2017, although Us Weekly has reported they had been seeing each other for "a few months" at that point.

In the June 2019 edition of Interview, Rihanna acknowledged that she was in love with Hassan but said "only God knows" if they'd ever tie the knot.

Later that year in a Vogue cover story, the singer was asked if she was dating anyone special. "I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time," she said, "and it's going really well, so I'm happy."