Zac Efron dating former love following split from Olympic swimmer, plus more celeb love life news for late January 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late January 2020, starting with one of our favorite former teen heartthrobs... Us Weekly reported on Jan. 29 that Zac Efron is dating Halston Sage -- to whom he was briefly linked in 2014 -- after parting ways with Danish Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro (top), whom he reportedly romanced in early 2019. "The relationship just wasn't working out," a source said of Zac and Sarah. "She came back to L.A., and it never got going again." According to a second source, the actor and his former "Neighbors" co-star are "in a serious relationship and in love." Added the insider, "They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

