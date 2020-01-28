Thirteen months after saying "I do," Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially divorced.

TMZ reported that a judge signed off on the former couple's divorce settlement, which was hammered out in December 2019. As part of the deal, she gets to keep their pets.

The divorce was actually fairly simple for Miley and Liam's attorneys, since they didn't have children and had a prenuptial agreement.

The couple, after years of an off and on relationship, married in December 2018. They then announced in August 2019 that they had separated after only eight months of marriage. On Aug. 21, Liam officially filed for divorce.

"This split isn't shocking to people who are actually with them every day," an insider told People magazine at the time. "After they reunited, everyone thought they were this 'perfect' couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They're not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work."

Some reports said she and Liam simply grew apart.

Since then, Miley briefly dated "The Hills" star Kaitlynn Carter, but has been dating Cody Simpson since October. Liam has been linked to Australian model Gabriella Brooks.