Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson may not be together for his 23rd birthday on Saturday, Jan. 11, but Miley's not letting a little thing like the Atlantic keep her man out of her thoughts.

NEMO / BACKGRID

After showing off the early birthday gift she gave Cody on her Instagram Story -- a "Prince Neptune"-inscribed vintage doctor's bag in honor of his poetry collection debut of the same name -- Miley hopped back on the 'Gram Friday night to send her best wishes for his big day Saturday, which he appeared to be spending in Milan, Italy.

"Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson ☠️💀☠️💀☠️💀," Miley, 27, wrote on her Instagram Story, according to People. "I love you and our pirate life!"

The next day, she shared a video of the two wearing face masks as they cozied up to one another.

Miley Cyrus / Instagram

"Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth ☠️ @codysimpson I 🖤 u," she captioned the black and white clip.

According to People, Cody's already made appearances at a number of fashion shows since arriving in Italy on Friday.

"Touch down in Milan town 🏴‍☠️🌊🔱," he wrote alongside one selfie.

Miley chimed in to assure Cody he's the "Coolest dude in the world 🖤," in the comments.

The couple's romance sparked sometime after Miley called it quits with Kaitlynn Carter last summer and, prior to that, announced her separation from her husband Liam Hemsworth. Miley and Liam reportedly came to an agreement about the terms of their divorce last month.

Miley and Cody were already pals when they started seeing one another. By October, their social media PDA made it clear they were more than just friends.

"It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize," Cody's manager Matt Zeidman told People after the two confirmed their relationship. "Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me," he added.

@codysimpson / Instagram

It looks like it's pretty ideal for Miley and Cody, too. As Miley put it in another recent social media post, "Start dating your best friend Asap."