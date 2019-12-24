Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth agree on divorce terms, plus more news

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth have agreed to the terms of their divorce: Report

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly agreed on all the remaining details in their divorce one year after the on-off couple said "I do." TMZ reports that in spite of "significant bitterness" that existed between them near the end of their relationship, they managed to agree on the terms of their split pretty easily since they have no children and entered into the marriage with a prenup. According to TMZ, Miley will keep the pets they shared. Documents regarding their agreement were expected to be filed by Miley's lawyer by the end of the day on Christmas Eve. If everything goes smoothly, that would make the two legally single in March, after the six-month waiting period. Liam, who filed for divorce in August, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

