Jessica Biel returns to social media after Justin Timberlake controversy, plus more news

Jessica Biel posts on Instagram for the first time since Justin's hand-holding contro

Jessica Biel has continued to remain mum about photos that surfaced late last month showing her husband Justin Timberlake holding hands with his "Palmer" costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans where they're shooting. But after Justin's recent public apology for his "strong lapse in judgment," his assurances "nothing happened" beyond the hand-holding and multiple reports that the couple will stay "united," the actress was back on social media this week for the first time since Nov. 21. Smiling for the camera, she shared video of herself posing with some folks in what E! News reports is a sponsored post for Gaiam, a yoga and wellness company, on Instagram. "When the team turns it ON for the @gaiam camera. ❤️," she captioned the clip. Justin was among those who liked and commented below, praising his lady and her "squad."

