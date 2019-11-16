We have some good, if temporary, news for Ryan Reynolds: His No. 1 Instagram troller has wiped her feed of all traces of him. The troll in question, if course, is Ryan's wife, Blake Lively, a woman for whom her husband's birthdays and anniversaries, award wins and achievements generally constitute go-time for playfully sarcastic remarks aimed in his direction.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, Blake deleted (or archived) all of her posts but one -- a trailer for her forthcoming film, "Rhythm Section," which co-stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

As E! News reminds us, she did the same thing at the start of the promo cycle for her last project, "A Simple Favor." That time she added a twist of unfollowing everyone but users named Emily Nelson, the name of her character in the film. In "The Rhythm Section," she plays a spy named Stephanie Patrick looking for answers about a plane crash that killed her whole family, but as of Saturday, Nov. 16, she was still following the same 75 folks she'd been following prior to the IG purge, including Ryan and his Aviation Gin company.

That said, her long history of posts teasing Ryan -- which have ranged from a blurry photo of her man at the Time 100 gala with a shout-out not to him but to John Legend to a "happy birthday baby" post featuring a pic of Ryan Gosling with Ryan Reynolds cropped almost totally out of the shot -- are now MIA for Blake's 25.8 million followers. (That also means Ryan, who's almost as much of a pro at trolling Blake as she is at trolling him, has the upper hand right now on the social media plane.)

If history is any indication, though, there's a good chance everything will reappear at some point, as it did after her "Simple Favor" blackout.

"Reuploading my page and loving this excuse to post this [100 emoji] outfit from last month that I forgot to post the next day," she wrote on one post last year while replacing pics she'd taken down.

"Because after a couple days it's strange to post, like you're hung up on how awesome you were 2 days ago. Which highlights how lame you are now by comparison to how cool you were when you wore that amazing outfit. So you wait a week or so for a #tbt. But then you realize it's way too soon for a #tbt, what were you thinking??! You should've just posted the next day! What are you gonna do now?!? You can't let that outfit go unposted!"

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

"The Rhythm Section" hits theaters Jan. 31, 2020.