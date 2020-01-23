Fran Drescher has been single for nearly four years and not dating anyone, but her bedroom needs are still being met, she happily reports.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"You know I'm kind of dating myself and it's going quite well. I'm not dating," she told Page Six. "I have my gay ex-husband who I love and he fulfills a lot of needs. I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits."

"The Nanny" star said she sees her mystery man about twice a month and it's "more than enough."

"It's delightful and delicious but I've got a big life," she said. "[We're] very comfortable with each other and we have our routine. It's always the same experience. We really don't go out, we don't go to restaurants, we don't date. What we do, we do great."

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

When they see each other, she says, the romance is on.

"He comes over, we hang out and we do the hot tub and I make us some food and we lay in bed and maybe we'll watch tennis together, whatever it is or a movie," she said. "We talk, we have good conversations."

She added, "Of course we have sex and it's delightful and it keeps me going."

Fran was previously married to Peter Marc Jacobson for 21 years. In 1999 he came out as gay, prompting he and Fran to split. They've been close ever since. In 2016 she split with her ex-husband Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai after two years of marriage.