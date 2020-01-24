Kelly Ripa reveals the secret to her 24-year long marriage, plus more news

After 24 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa reveals the key to her happy life with Mark Conseulos

This spring, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will celebrate 24 years of marriage -- no small feat for any couple, let alone for spouses who've spent most of their adult lives on TV. On the Thursday, Jan. 23, edition of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Kelly, 49, reflected on how she and Mark, 48, have managed to stay together -- and stay happy -- for all those years. "You're going to fight, you're going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it's a marathon," Kelly said when asked what advice she'd give young couples about marriage longevity (via People). "There's going to be like, mile 24, when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through," she continued. "There's really nothing that's that insurmountable, besides abuse or things of that nature. You're going to fight. You're going to have disagreements. You're going to fundamentally not agree on things. And if you take a breath, you usually can't remember what you're fighting about." After meeting at Mark's audition for "All My Children" when Kelly was on the show, the two started dating. (Kelly has said she knew Mark was the one immediately, if not sooner.) They eventually married and soon welcomed three kids. Today, the couple seem to share similar notions about keeping a marriage strong. In an interview with Esquire last year, Mark was asked about the secret to his marital bliss. "I guess sometimes you see these public marriages end and you wonder, 'Really? You're going to quit now? It's just been a couple of years, maybe you should try to stick it out,'" he said at the time. "It's kind of great to have a life together with someone. Of course, I'm not supporting staying in a horrible marriage. I'm just saying, if you can, maybe wait until it calms down a little bit. Wait until the magic happens."

