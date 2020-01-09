Gwyneth Paltrow has dual identities depending on her audience, according to her husband Brad Falchuk.

The "Glee" co-creator gushed about his wife of over a year, saying he's completely "struck by" her "real" persona, as opposed to her public persona.

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

"She's stunning and she's charming and she's completely disarming. We had similar enough backgrounds - a little bit Jewish, a little bit East Coast, her dad was a TV producer - and so we just sort of developed this really lovely friendship," he told Harper's Bazaar. "There's a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is. And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that's the one that I keep getting struck by and can't believe I'm married to."

Gwyn, he said, challenges him to be a better person.

"All that curiosity and humility and non-judgment and desire for growth, and openness and excitement about the world. It's like, well, when that's your wife, how do you not have the same approach?" he wondered.

@bradfalchuk / Instagram

The Goop founder made headlines in the same interview when she spoke about she and Brad finally moving in together a year after they tied the knot.

"So our sex life is over," she said.

The differing living arrangements, she said, worked well for them.

"I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don't ever move in,'" she said. "I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I'm trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."