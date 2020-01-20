Valentine's Day came a little early for Hailey Bieber this year, at least on Instagram.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, Justin Bieber shared a text image of the words, "I [heart] my wife," on the 'Gram. As he explained in the caption, he doesn't understand why it's appropriate for people to post about awards or other achievements but not publicly assert their feelings for a loved one in the same way.

"I don't post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it's an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other! Its like we're all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love."

He added that he believes "there is power in putting ur wife on a pedestal," telling followers: "I like to make my wife feel special and valued, Ive done a lot of cool things but I dont think anything comes close to as cool as that."

Among the 1.5 million-plus users who "liked" the post in its first 12 hours were Chance the Rapper, who commented, "I love this song," and Avril Lavigne, who simply commented with a string of red heart Emojis.

Justin and Hailey said "I do" at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. They marked the one-year anniversary of their legal wedding on Sept. 30, 2019, with a more traditional wedding in South Carolina, before family and famous friends including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry and Jaden Smith.

Justin spent much of that first year the two were married working on his mental and emotional health. Although he didn't share the news publicly until this year, he's also been battling health issues including Lyme disease and what he called "a serious case of chronic mono," both of which he was apparently diagnosed with in 2019.

As January comes to a close, Justin's inching his way back to work. He released the Hailey-inspired single "Yummy" this month.

His new, 10-part docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," premieres on Youtube on Jan. 27 The series will reportedly feature new music from Justin's forthcoming studio album, behind-the-scenes footage that gives some insight into his creative process and previously unseen footage from his wedding, according to Variety.

The "seasons" reference may be a reference to a comment Justin made last year while revealing his past issues with drug abuse and depression to fans on Instagram.

"Now," he wrote at the time, "I am navigating the best season of my life."

He credited "Jesus" and his marriage with the change.