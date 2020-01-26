Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back on, and they aren't shy about showing off their rekindled love for one another.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / FilmMagic

After their recent reconciliation, Jessie and Channing made it clear that they are more in love than ever, hitting the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday night.

Jessie, 31, donned a jaw dropping sheer, embellished gown, and couldn't stop smiling as she posed for photos of her "Magic Mike" beau.

She also shared a clip from the red carpet on her Instagram stories, showing herself whispering into her boyfriends ear.

"I asked him if I had lipstick on my teeth at the end," she wrote.

The night before, the couple, who was broken up for about a month, made their reconciliation red carpet official at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala. Jessie additionally shared a video of Channing planting a smooch on her cheek.

"When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast," she captioned the clip.

"When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way," she added. "Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum."

"The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters."

Tatum and Jessie first started dating in October 2018, just six months after he split from wife Jenna Dewan. They broke up in December 2019, and both stars appeared to be sad about the split.