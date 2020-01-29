Open mouth, insert foot! Earlier this month, Charlie Hunnam made headlines after he was asked about his feelings toward marriage, indicating that he was "indifferent" to it but conceded that his girlfriend of 14 years wanted to tie the knot.

Now, he really regrets those comments.

"You know what? That was a stupid thing to say," he said, according to TooFab. "Sometimes the tone of an interview... you know, that interview was just like a lot of banter, and Hugh [Grant] was sort of bantering in a very superficial — not disingenuous — but not really speaking his personal truth — we're all just bantering. And all of a sudden we're bantering about one thing and I get asked my opinion about marriage. I just said something that doesn't really reflect my true thoughts at all."

While on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the "Sons of Anarchy" actor was asked about tying the knot with Morgana McNelis.

"[I'm] sort of indifferent [to marriage]," he said. "She does not say the same. She's very eager to get married. Yeah, so, I'll do it because it's important to her, but I don't have any great romantic feelings towards it."

After his comments, Charlie began bantering with Hugh and Matthew McConaughey, who were also part of the interview, as the men were promoting their film "The Gentlemen."

"It's like being with your pals, sometimes not thinking like... you're not trying to articulate your sincere opinion about something; and then you see it in black and white," Charlie now says. "I have to say that really hurt my girlfriend's feelings. I really regretted saying that, cause I actually didn't mean it at all. it was just, frankly, some stupid s— I said in the heat of the moment."

In fact, Charlie says he's actually very thoughtful and romantic.

"The reality is I sort of consider myself married. I've been with my girlfriend for 14 years... I suppose what I was trying to articulate was that the official government sanctioning of it doesn't mean anything to me; but the romance of it means an enormous amount. I really regret saying that," he said. "Listen, you spent 12 hours a day for three days doing interviews straight, you're gonna say some stupid s—. Especially a guy like me that's not that smart."

To be fair, Charlie doesn't see a future with anyone but Morgana.

"Family is very important to me. I was always a late bloomer, I've left it a long time because everything was great, and we were just pursuing other interests in our lives," he said. "But we are certainly coming up to that time where we gotta start switching it up and changing gears a little bit."

"It doesn't really make me nervous because we've been together for so long, we've been together 14 years, you know?" he continued. "You occasionally hear stories of things changing once you get married, and people's relationships... but I couldn't foresee that happening with us, because we know each other so well."