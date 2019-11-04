New details on why Meg Ryan, John Mellencamp split, plus more news

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp had different ideas about marriage prior to split: Report

Was the prospect of marriage the breaking point for Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp? In the wake of recent news the pair called off their engagement, a source tells People John, who's been married three times before, "didn't want to get married again." The source explained: "He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it. It's unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it's too bad they split. They really got along so well together." In a recent interview with InStyle, Meg implied there were no hard and fast wedding plans yet, saying, "for now this engagement thing is a state of grace," and that she was "happy." The two first started dating in 2011, then, after long-distance issues apparently made the relationship too taxing, called time on the romance. John later told Howard Stern how much he "loved" her but said he thought she "hated" his moodiness. But 2017, they were apparently spending time together again. They confirmed their engagement last November. At the time, a source told People John and Meg, "relate on many levels. John loves her intellect, personality and sense of humor. Meg is in awe of his talent." Meg was previously married to Dennis Quaid.

Keep reading for an update on Demi Lovato's first major interview since her hospitalization ...

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2019