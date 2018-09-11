So, this is how the other half lives.

Earlier this month Drake purchased a massive chain in the shape of an owl that features over 100 carats of Asscher-cut diamonds. It turns out that the chain has its own home, as it sits in a custom birdcage.

Jason of Beverly Hills, the designer of the chain, spoke to Highsnobiety about the piece.

"Drake texted me, 'I have a special project for you,' and anytime I hear that I know it's going to be something special," the jeweler said. "The pendant was finished in six weeks and was flown to Drake in a custom birdcage that housed the diamond owl."

The owl was made out of an entire kilo of gold, in addition to the diamonds.

"He wanted to create an owl that made a statement with its size and he wanted to incorporate stones that haven't been used in previous Owls," Jason said. "I think we did that."

Drake posted a video of the pendant to Instagram on Sept. 1.

"New bird from @jasonofbeverlyhills LIFE SIZE," he wrote.

Jason also shared multiple images of the pendant.

"6 weeks ago @champagnepapi calls and says 'I need you to make something'. Today he says, 'It's the infinity gauntlet,' Jason said. "Over a kilo of gold & and over 100 carats of Asscher cut diamonds. Thank you! OVO 🙏🙏."