ICYMI: The week in music for Oct. 27- Nov. 2, 2019

Taylor Swift set to receive American Music Awards artist of the decade honor

Taylor Swift will be receiving the artist of the decade award at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24. On Oct. 30, the AMAs tweeted, "She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade… She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee… AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24… @taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE." Taylor is a 23-time AMA winner and if she takes home just one more trophy, she'll tie Michael Jackson's record of 24 wins. She already holds the record for the most wins by a female performer.

