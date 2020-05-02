After weeks of TikTok videos, quarantining and speculation, Peter Weber has confirmed that he and Kelley Flanagan are dating.

On Saturday, the former "Bachelor" star posted an image with the Chicago-based lawyer from their one-on-one date on the ABC show.

"You caught me," he captioned the image. "Let the adventure begin."

Kelley commented with a heart emoji.

To many, this was hardly a surprise, as friends of the duo have been open about Peter and Kelley's relationship. Plus, Peter, who lives in Los Angeles, has been staying with Kelley at her Chicago apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The romance has clearly gotten his mother's all-important seal of approval, too.

On Friday, Barbra posted a collage of images of her son and Kelley, many of which came from the couple's time together on the ABC show.

"❤️Serendipity❤️," she wrote alongside the Instagram images.

A fan responded, "She had a maturity & class that stood out above the rest." Barbra said, "Absolutely."

Barbra, as we know, isn't one to hide her feelings. On the "Bachelor" finale, Peter — also known as "Pilot Pete" — professed his love toward Madison Prewett. Meanwhile, a camera centered on Barbra, who was visibly displeased with her son's choice, even going so far as to say the relationship wouldn't work.

Days later, it was reported that Peter and Madison split.

During that uncomfortable on-air moment, there was speculation that Barb even implored her husband in Spanish to say negative things about the relationship. Viewers claim Barb told her husband, "Di algo mal también, ayúdame," which translates as, "Say something bad too. Help me."

While Peter's father supported his wife, he also clearly supports his son's new relationship.

On Saturday, he posted images from Peter and Kelley's one-on-one date.

"Happiness is finding your copilot," he wrote. His wife replied, "Love is in the air."

The romance confirmation comes a day after Peter and Kelley poked fun at the relationship rumors in a TikTok video, singing along to Akon's "Don't Matter." A line in the song says, "Nobody wants to see us together, but it don't matter, no."