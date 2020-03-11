The season 24 finale of "The Bachelor" just might have been the most dramatic one yet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

And some of the ABC show's biggest celebrity fans made sure they didn't miss any of the twists or messy moments as Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, broke up with her and rekindled his romance with Madison Prewett as his mother, Barbara, made it clear she does not approve -- at all.

"The Bachelor" superfan Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she watched the finale all cozied up in bed with her dog Sophie.

"In last nights news....... Sophie is very invested in this," Jen wrote on her posts -- which were captured by a fan on Twitter -- adding sweating dog and rose emojis. She can also be heard asking her pitbull mix, "What do you think, Soph?" and declaring, "Riveted! Riveted!"

Kim Kardashian West and sister Kendall Jenner attended a "The Bachelor" finale viewing party that featured three incredible cakes decorated with photos of Hannah Ann, Madison and Peter, whose cake also featured a picture of his very unhappy mother.

@kimkardashian / Instagram

"OK, guys, we are at a 'Bachelor' party. Gonna watch the finale," Kim says on her Instagram Story as she reveals the cakes, which Kendall also posted about on her own Instagram Story. "Which cake are you guys gonna have?" Kim asked fellow partygoers before sharing a pic of her legs under a blanket as she watched the finale in a screening room.

Kim, who tweeted, "Wait the twists and turns of the Bachelor!!!!" also posted an image of herself FaceTiming "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison, captioning it, "Getting all the tea from Chris."

Selena Gomez admitted that she's gotten sucked into this season. She took to her Instagram Story to share video from a friend's finale viewing party, which featured a coffee table decorated with red rose petals, takeout dinner and plenty of reactions to the dramatic footage of Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison's journey.

@selenagomez / Instagram

"Ya got me hooked," Selena admitted before the finale aired, then called their party "tame" as it began. She also showed one of her friends explaining how they like to watch the show: They pause it when it begins at 8 p.m. then start watching at 8:30 or 9 so they can fast-forward through the commercials.

@kaleycuoco / Instagram

"The Bachelor" superfan Kaley Cuoco posted a clip of herself post-finale on social media. "Me during this @bachelorabc finale," she captioned an Instagram Story video of herself looking baffled and mouthing "What?!" as the Dean Martin song "Confused" plays. She also pasted the phrases "kk what?" and "Amused and confused" on top of the clip.