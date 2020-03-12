Chris Harrison is coming to the defense of Madison Prewett after an uncomfortable "Bachelor" finale in which Peter Weber's mother, Barbara, didn't exactly hide her less-than-fuzzy feelings toward the brunette beauty.

On the finale, "Bachelor" Peter — also known as "Pilot Pete" — professed his love toward Madison. Meanwhile, a camera centered on Barbara, who was visibly displeased with her son's choice. Asked about her feelings, Barb mentioned that Madison delayed meeting their family for "three hours" after they had traveled from Los Angeles to Australia. Madison, Barb said, didn't even apologize, really striking a nerve with her.

While chatting with Ryan Seacrest, Chris said the multi-hour delay wasn't necessarily Madison's fault.

"Them being late was just as much on Peter as it was Madison," he said. "The reason they were late [was that] they were having a discussion out front. They were having a discussion of, 'Are they going to do this? Are we even at the stage where we should meet your parents?' That discussion was between the two of them so it wasn't Madison throwing a fit. It wasn't Madison doing her makeup and being late. It was Peter as well."

Chris added that he didn't expect Barb to be so upset with Peter and Madison during the finale this week.

There's speculation that Barb even implored her husband in Spanish to say negative things about the relationship. Viewers claim Barb told her husband, "Di algo mal también, ayúdame," which translates as, "Say something bad too. Help me."

Barb's ire continued after the cameras stopped rolling, and Chris tried his best to be a mediator.

"I saw Peter and he was visibly upset. He was really upset, understandably. When you have the wherewithal to actually look at your mom and say, 'Mom, please stop. I love this girl,'" he explained, later noting, "I really kept trying to turn the page for Barb and say, 'Look, can't we get past this? Let's just wish the best for them and whatever happens, happens.'"

He added that he has no intel on the future of Peter and Madison's relationship.

"I don't know where it goes from here. I really don't," he said. "I know that Peter was extremely upset and so was Madison. Peter goes home. I fully expected to see him on my porch last night."