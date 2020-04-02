Shia LaBeouf and ex-wife Mia Goth are back together, plus more celeb love life news for early April 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early April 2020, starting with this rekindled couple... Shia LaBeouf and his ex-wife, "Emma" star Mia Goth, were snapped holding hands and kissing while wearing their wedding rings during a March 27 outing in Pasadena, California. (See the photos here.) They were photographed together again on March 28, on March 29 and on April 1. The first indication that they might have reconciled came in early February when the actor wore his wedding band to the 2020 Oscars. The duo first connected in 2012 on the set of "Nymphomaniac." They tied the knot in 2016 but parted ways in mid-2018. During the break in their relationship, Shia dated FKA Twigs. Now keep reading for more celeb love life updates...

