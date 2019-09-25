Kevin Hart's horrific car accident and more ICYMI news from September 2019

Car accident

Kevin Hart is recovering from a terrible car accident in Los Angeles that occured in the early morning hours of Sept. 1. He was not driving; two other people were also in the vehicle. Following the crash -- his classic car careened off the road, through a fence and down into a ditch -- Kevin's security got him out and took him home. He was then transported to a hospital, where it was determined that he'd suffered three spinal fractures, which required back surgery. On Sept. 11, Kevin was released and transferred to a live-in rehab facility to begin grueling physical therapy. After about a week, he was finally allowed to head home, where he continues physical therapy. After seeing photos of the wreckage, Kevin realized he's lucky to be alive. Reports indicate that a lawsuit is "almost certain" to be filed.

