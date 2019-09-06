Jamie Spears wants to temporarily step down from being his daughter's conservator, citing health reasons.

TMZ reported on Monday that Britney Spears' father, who has led her conservatorship since her mental breakdown in 2008, wants to be reprieved of his duties until Jan. 20, 2020.

In his court paperwork, Jamie said he would like "to temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship ... due to personal health reasons." He suggests that Britney's care manager of the last year, Jodi Montgomery, take over the responsibilities until he's ready to grab ahold of the reigns again.

Jodi "has already consented to act as the temporary conservator," TMZ said.

Jamie is requesting that Jodi get the same powers he currently has, which includes having full access to Britney's medical records and communicating with medical personnel about Britney's physical and mental state. Like Jamie, Jodi would be able to restrict or limit Britney's visitors, as well.

Britney isn't likely to appear in court on the matter, Jamie indicated, claiming the singer is "able but unwilling" to attend to the hearing. He further claimed, though, the the pop star is fully on board with the temporary change in conservatorship.

Jamie's conservatorship has come up scrutiny of late following an incident in which he allegedly got aggressive with Britney and Kevin Federline's 13-year-old son, Sean. According to TMZ, Kevin could make a move to get Jamie removed from the conservatorship in the wake of the alleged incident and criminal investigation that was triggered -- K-Fed's argument would be that he and Britney's two sons, Sean and Jayden, are in danger with Jamie around, the report said. There is also speculation that Britney's mom, Lynne, could make a move to try to take over the conservatorship.

In May, Britney and Lynne alleged that Jamie forced Britney to go to a mental health facility against her will. Per TMZ, Britney also told a judge that her dad "forced her to take drugs." Lynne, who had been estranged from Britney for several years, made the same allegation.

In that same court heart, Britney asked a judge to free her from the conservatorship controlled by her dad.

A judge did not grant Britney' request for more freedoms, TMZ and "Entertainment Tonight" reported, but instead decided that an independent expert will evaluate the star. It's not known if that has occurred yet or what exactly the expert would be evaluating.