Nicki Minaj has announced that she's leaving the music business to become a mother.

The rapper dropped the bombshell on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

"I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," she wrote.

Matt Baron / REX/Shutterstock

Nicki, 36, has been dating teenage friend Kenneth "Zoo" Petty since last year. The two recently got a marriage license, and she already changed her Twitter name to "Mrs. Petty." Nicki also recently referenced a pregnancy in Chance the Rapper's track, "Zanies and Fools," which she contributed to.

"He the Clyde to my Bonnie," Nicki raps, "bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy."

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Many of Nicki's fans thought her retirement announcement was a joke, while other expressed sadness, assuming it's true.

Nicki has set several records over the course of her career. She became the first female rapper to officially sell 100 million units across her albums, singles and features as certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. The 10-time Grammy nominee has also won four MTV Video Music Awards, and she earned a Guinness World Record in 2017 for most Billboard Hot 100 entries by a solo female artist.