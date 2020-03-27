Rapper Da Brat has come out as gay.

Moses Robinson/REX/Shutterstock

The Grammy nominee took to Instagram on March 26 to share an emotional video in which she shows off an early birthday gift from her girlfriend, Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Jessica Dupart.

"Never have I EVER. Needless to say... I've always been a kind of private person until I met my heart's match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift," Da Brat captioned the video showing off her new Bentley. "I have never experienced this feeling. It's so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it's real so I can live in this dream forever."

A day earlier, Jessica posted a photo showing herself snuggled up to Da Brat. She captioned the sweet shot with a heart emoji and the word "yep."

Da Brat's lady love spoke about the lavish gift, as well.

"She deserves the WORLD and so much more," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "I've never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it's not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves."

She later called Da Brat, "My better half , my forever, my twin flame."

Not only do Jessica and Da Brat appear to have a loving life together, they also have similar Bentleys.

"HERS - n - HERS," Jessica captioned a snap of their cars.