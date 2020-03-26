Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel practice social distancing on a mountaintop, plus more news

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel head for the hills amid social distancing mandate

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are not taking the whole social distancing thing lightly -- and we have a photo to prove it. On Wednesday, March 25, Justin shared a photo of Jessica and their dog giving a pre-snow angel slash jumping jack high five from the top of a snow-covered mountain. "Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these 🌲🌲🌲," Justin captioned the shot. "I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can support your local communities. While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help. 🙏🏼 Spread the word @feedingamerica @americanredcross @savethechildren @wckitchen." According to ET, Justin also used Instagram Stories to encourage fans to donate to food banks, Save the Children and other charities and to give blood through the American Red Cross, as canceled blood drives have made the need for blood even more dire.

